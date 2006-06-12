Bravo To Fight in Tabloid Wars

Bravo will take a peek inside the frenzied newsroom of The New York Daily News on its six-episode, one-hour unscripted documentary series Tabloid Wars, set to premiere July 24 at 9 p.m. ET.

Tabloid Wars, the first unscripted show set inside the Daily News headquarters, will follow the Daily News journalists as they report stories ranging from crime to celebrity news. Produced for Bravo by Hearst Entertainment Inc. and executive-produced by Hearst Executive VP Jerry Shevick and VP James Deutch, Tabloid Wars was filmed during the summer of 2005.