Bravo Extends Project Runway

Bravo extended the run of its Heidi Klum-hosted reality show about designers, Project Runway, by one episode and bumped up its finale to two hours due to high ratings for the show.

The added episode will air Feb. 16 at 9 p.m., featuring amusing outtakes that did not make the preceding shows as well as interviews with the contestants and judges.

In the finale, which will air Feb. 23, at 9 p.m., the final three contestants will duke it out for in a runway show in New York’s Fashion Week for $100,000 to help them start a designer line and mentoring from the design team at Banana Republic.