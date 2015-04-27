Bravo Expands Scripted Development

Bravo is continuing to expand its scripted offerings, putting three projects in development.

The NBCUniversal cabler is furthering its relationship with Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce’s Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein with My So Called Wife. The dark comedy follows a female con-artist who gets men to fall in love with her, marries them and then disappears with their money and just enough dirty inside information to guarantee they will never go to the police.

Bravo is also working with Walking Dead’s Gale Anne Hurd and her Valhalla Entertainment on the miniseries All That Glitters, based on Thomas Maier’s book Newhouse: All The Glitter, Power, and Glory of America’s Richest Media Empire and the Secretive Man Behind It. The 80s-set series, which focuses on fashion icon Anna Wintour and media mogul Tina Brown, is also being produced by Judith Verno’s Peace Out Productions for Universal Cable Productions and Sony Pictures Television.

White Collar Wives centers around the fallout when the FBI investigates a New York hedge fund. The project is written by Vanessa Reisen for Adjacent Productions with Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner serving as executive producers.