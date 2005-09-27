Bravo Adds 130 Movies to Stable

Bravo aquired the rights to more than 130 features films in a deal with Paramount Domestic Distribution, Warner Domestic Distribution and Sony Pictures television. The deal is the network’s largest acquisition since joining NBC Universal.

Lauren Zalaznick, president, Bravo, said each of the movies “has helped shapeshift the landscape of arts, entertainment and popular culture” and will complement the network’s original series and specials.

The network will roll out the first title from the package, Vanilla Sky, on Oct. 14 at 8 ET.

The following is a sample of titles from the deal.

From Paramount: Apocalypse Now, Braveheart, The School of Rock, The Four Feathers, and The Fighting Temptations.

From Warner: The Bridges of Madison County, The Green Mile, Miss Congeniality, The American President, You've Got Mail, and Training Day.

From Sony Pictures Television, including A Few Good Men, The Silence of the Lambs, The Natural, Thelma & Louise, and Memento.