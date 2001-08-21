Braun re-ups with ABC

As expected, ABC Entertainment Television Group co-chairman Lloyd Braun

has renewed his contract with the network.

Sources say Braun has signed a five-year deal to remain

on as the top programming executive alongside Stu Bloomberg.

Last month, Bloomberg renewed his contract with ABC for another three years. Braun and Bloomberg were made co-chairmen in July 1999 after Disney merged ABC and studio Touchstone TV together.

Braun formerly ran Buena Vista Television Productions,

which included Touchstone.

- Joe Schlosser