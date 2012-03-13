Brands Turn to Hispanic Stars to Tap Into Growing Market

Modern Family star

Sofia Vergara has recently become a familiar face across advertisements in

magazines, commercials and stores, but featuring a Hispanic celebrity

to reach the growing Hispanic population is nothing new, Adweek reported.

Vergara is only one example of a "role model and poster

child for crossing over from Spanish-language media to mainstream U.S. success,"

says Rochelle Newman-Carrasco, a Hispanic marketing expert at Walton|Isaacson

in Los Angeles, the story states. "Almost

no other Latina has done

that, and she's managed to

become a powerhouse without ever forgetting who she is

and where she came from.

She didn't shed her Hispanic-ness."

With the popularity of Modern

Family, "people like Sofia are no longer niche, so that's making brands

more comfortable," says Newman-Carrasco, according to the report. Marketers aware of the demo's spending

power are actively courting those stars.

Similarly, Jennifer Lopez has signed an extensive sponsorship

and integration deal with BlackBerry for her show ¡Q'Viva!

The Chosen, which aired first on Univision and was subsequently picked up by Fox.

The deal puts the BlackBerry products throughout the show as Lopez communicates

with cohost and ex-husband Marc Anthony with a BlackBerry cell phone, while

contestants use the BlackBerry PlayBook. Additionally, all personnel received

BlackBerry products.

The milk industry has also taken notice. The California Milk

Processor Board, which developed the well-known "Got milk?" campaign, (and

modified the tagline for the Hispanic community to "Toma leche") has also

created a new mascot, Maestro Positivo, for a Hispanic-targeted advertising

campaign it launched last fall, according to the story.

The campaign extended to social media including Twitter,

Facebook and YouTube, joining other advertisers who have made social platforms

a key component of their campaigns; 32.2 million U.S. Hispanics are on the Web,

and they represent 14% of the total online population, the report said.

Disney Parks and Buick launched a campaign called "Let the

memories begin," based largely around social media, sending blogger Manny Ruiz

and his family on a cross-country summer road trip, the story said. The family documented their

travels via his blog, Twitter, YouTube, Flickr and a Disney Facebook page.

It is likely that, given the prevalence of Hispanic stars

and the ubiquity of social media, that marketers will be turning to that

growing demo in many of their campaigns, the report states.