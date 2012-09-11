Brands Need Real Engagement Metrics from Digital Media Marketplace

Do an online search

on the word "digital" and you get more entries than you could read and still

make dinner. Add the word "engagement" and you can forget ever eating again.

So why does digital

engagement matter so much? Ask this question and you run the risk of

encountering lots of eye rolls and audible sighs. Doesn't everyone already know

that engaging through digital is the new Holy Grail?

We suggest here that

no question is obvious until the answer is equally clear-and as people continue

to see a troubling approach to that answer, they will understandably continue

to ask it.

So once again:

Why does digital engagement matter so much?

Using the old media

paradigm of "fishing where the fish are," digital is where folks are these

days. But that doesn't explain why it should matter to brands; that only posits

the opportunity. When we start to measure opportunity as success, we go back in

time to when measures of "awareness" were enough to help brands sleep at night.

Those days, however, are over.

Many are calling

this the "relationship marketplace," but that phrase assumes an

already-existing relationship between brand and human. We would argue this is

more the "consumer marketplace," where people are talking to each other before

ever talking with brands. By the time people allow a brand into relationship,

they've looked them over closely.

And given that

digital remains the place where much of that close inspection comes into focus,

how can a brand measure whether a consumer really is that into you or not?

To begin with, you

have to ask for digital engagement metrics-real ones, not awareness and

arithmetic dressed up in a Prada suit. Real engagement metrics must have, at

their core, emotional metrics that really measure the heart-bond which drives

all the closest relationships.

But more

importantly, you must make absolutely sure those digital engagement metrics

connect to your category. Our research has shown that digital engagement works

differently category-to-category. If you can't tie digital engagement to how

people engage in your category, then you are not able to buy digital media strategically,

with the full intelligence-and impact-that you must have to make profitable

decisions.

Estimates abound on

how many unique visits are made to social media sites every day, and no one

seems to ever start that number at less than a whopping 350 million. Some consumers

spend a lot of time on their pages, and perhaps even click on ads from General

Motors or Audi or Kia.

But a recent study

suggests that social networks, as a contributor to engagement with the

automotive category, lands only as high as eighth place, compared to myriad

attention-getters. These automotive category figures come from a nationwide

Digital Platform Engagement Index, a study conducted in early 2012 connecting

digital engagement in 83 categories that reflect nearly 700 brands:

This might seem like

a rude awakening to the manager who recently shifted budget away from an

innovation of the brand website to an interactive Facebook campaign.

Given that General

Motors has pulled back from Facebook, one assumes they understand this reality

exceedingly well. And one suspects marketers that have been placing media in the

brave new social media world do as well-or are at least are starting to get an

inkling.

The key to fishing

is not just to go where the fish are, or even that they see your hook. It's to

have something on that hook the fish just can't resist.

Passikoff is founder and president of Brand

Keys Inc., a global brand and engagement consultancy. He can be reached atrobertp@brandkeys.com. Shea

is executive VP Director of global brand development. She can be reached atamys@brandkeys.com.