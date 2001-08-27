Brandmedia building ad production biz

Brandmedia Entertainment is looking to produce advertiser-friendly programming.

Independent Hollywood production company Papazian-Hirsch Entertainment and commercial producer Johnson Burnett Productions have teamed together to form Brandmedia - a joint venture designed to identify and address programming needs of advertisers and ad agencies.

Brandmedia will produce TV commercials, infomercials and series programming. The company is based in Woodland Hills, Ca. with offices in New York, London and Toronto.

- Joe Schlosser