Brand to run Lifetime reality

Bill Brand has been named senior vice president of reality programming at

Lifetime Television.

Previously VH1's vice president of programming and production, Brand will now

oversee such Lifetime programs as Intimate Portrait, the upcoming

WomenDocs and Beyond Chance.

Prior to serving at VH1, where he created the series Before They Were Rock Stars, among others, Brand worked in production at various TV stations, including WPRI-TV Providence and WCPX-TV Orlando. - Susanne Ault