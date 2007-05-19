Brand Awareness

As marketing senior VP at soon-to-be rebranded Court TV, Mary Corigliano is arguably one of the most important person at the network these days.

Tasked with freshening up the established brand for new viewers while maintaining its meaning for its already growing audience, she's drawing upon years of creative marketing experience for everything from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to MTV.

Corigliano's no stranger to offbeat campaigns––her last stint at the tiny cable music network Fuse included a stunt called “Fuse Gone Wild,” in which she sent out a concert diaper (you know, for when you just can't go), an “ass fan,” and 40 different network logos.

Now she's melding that wacky sensibility with a degree of sophistication appropriate for Court's more genteel brand.

“We've been successful at creating really breakthrough campaigns and at the same time having a lot of fun, and I feel fortunate that I can say that,” says Corigliano. “It's about pushing the envelope and developing breakthrough creative that's meaningful to the brand. You can do that and still get your message across.”

Corigliano started in the industry after getting her master's in music entertainment business from NYU.

She has become expert at establishing brands by giving them new life with alternative promotions.

At Court, that included the campaign for Parco PI, in which a fictional lovers' war was played out on New York City billboards and fun entries on media blogs.

“She has a black belt in marketing and has proven many times that success comes not from size but from the strength of strategy, discipline and drive,” says Marc Juris, Court TV general manager, programming and marketing, who worked with Corigliano at Fuse. “Inspiring ideas, innovative thinking and a true passion for shaping consumer thinking is what puts Mary in a class all by herself.”

While she's mum on details of Court's impending rebrand, you can be sure it'll carry the spunk upon which she has built a name for herself.

“We come to work and say, 'What are we going to do today that's different and on-brand and stay on top of new opportunities,'” she says. “Consumers now are getting their messages in so many disparate ways, and the challenge is making sure we're raising the bar and hitting all those unique ways to get our messages out there.”