Brancato-Salke form creative combo

Screenwriter Chris Brancato and veteran production executive Bert Salke, collaborators on the Sci Fi Channel series "First Wave," are teaming up to create small-screen dramas and alternative cable programming, Reuters reports.

The Brancato/Salke duo got a green light from Sci Fi for a First Wave fourth season and are setting up for a June shoot of Dope, an F/X pilot for an hour-long drama following a kilo of heroin as it splices six people's lives.

Brancato's TV credits include X-Files, Beverly Hills 90210, with screen credits including Hoodlum, Species II and The American, a Chechnya hostage drama he's scripting for Imagine and Warner Bros. Salke was a top film and TV exec at Lorimar and Fox who helped Brancato get First Wave a 66-episode commitment from Sci Fi.