Brainchildren

Fox's latest sweeps reality special is Battle of the Child Geniuses: Who is the Smartest Kid in America? FOX executives have added the two-hour special to next week's lineup at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesday, May 9.

Fifty intelligent kids from around the U.S., ranging in age from 10 to 12 years old will compete for the crown. The special is being produced by Dick Clark Productions, and Clark will be the show's host. They'll answer general knowledge questions. The winner gets a $300,000 scholarship.