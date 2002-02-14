Brady taps Letterman vet

Former Late Show with David Letterman producer Robert Morton has been named executive producer on upcoming Buena Vista Television syndicated series The Wayne Brady Show.

Morton will work with TV veteran Bernie Brillstein as the talk/variety show's

executive producers.

Morton has served as a producer on a number of recent series, as well,

including NBC's short-lived sitcom The Downer Channel and ABC's game show

You Don't Know Jack.

The Wayne Brady Show is set to debut in first-run syndication in the

fall.