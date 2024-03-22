Brad James: Netflix’s ‘Shirley’ Cast ‘Stacked’ to Tell Story of Groundbreaking Politician (Video)

Netflix on March 22 brings to life iconic politician Shirley Chisholm in its original film Shirley, starring Regina King as the groundbreaking U.S. Congresswoman.

Actor Brad James, who plays Black Panther Party founder Huey Newton in the John Ridley-directed film, said it was a “heavy lift” to tell the story of the trailblazing Chisholm, whose 1972 run as the first Black candidate to seek a major party’s nomination for president is chronicled in the film. He added the cast – led by King, and including Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Terrence Howard and Christina Jackson – was more than up to the task of putting in perspective the historical significance of Chisholm’s accomplishment.

“The deck is stacked in terms of who we have in this film,” James said. “The caliber of work is paramount to telling an accurate representation of what historically happened.”

Click on the video below to hear more of the interview with Brad James.