Bowman Upped at ABC Family

Cable network ABC Family has upped Brooke Bowman to vice president, programming and development.

Bowman last served as executive director, programming and development, for the network.

In her new job, she will develop scripted and reality series for the channel and oversee writers, directors and talent.

Current network projects include reality series Las Vegas Garden of Love, about a family who manages a Vegas wedding chapel; documentary series Looks of Love, about a family who owns an L.A. hair salon; and scripted series Beautiful People, about a mother and her two daughters who move from New Mexico to New York.