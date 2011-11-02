Bounce TV Selects StorerTV

Bounce TV, a national broadcast network targeting African-American audiences, has selected StorerTV's SIMS program and contract rights software for its national programming scheduling.

"We were looking for a robust yet easy to use system that could handle program schedules destined to air 24/7 across the country," noted Bounce TV general manager Jonathan Katze in a statement. "Our fundamental need was to be able to manage the financial logistics of all the content we acquire, across regions and many different markets. The flexibility and product depth of the StorerTV software made SIMS the obvious choice."

The SIMS system has also been integrated into Bounce TV's traffic system, allowing the network to distribute real-time schedules to each of their affiliates, listing services and online channels.

SIMS also allows Bounce TV to manage program contract amortization and liability payments and it provides them with customized reporting and forecasting tools.

Bounce TV targets African-Americans between the ages of 25 to 54 and covers 50% of all United States households.