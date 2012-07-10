Bounce TV President's Son Critically Injured
Bounce TV confirms that Kile Glover, son of Bounce TV
president and former Turner Broadcasting executive Ryan Glover, was critically
injured in a jet ski accident last week.
CNN, which reported the story, said that the family was
welcoming prayers for Kile, the stepson of singer Usher Raymond, who suffered a
traumatic head injury in an accident in which he and a friend were hit while
floating in an inner tube on Lake Lanier in Georgia.
Bounce TV is the African American-targeted network building
distribution through TV station multicast channel affiliation agreements.
