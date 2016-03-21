Bounce TV Launches New Mobile App

African-American network Bounce TV will launch a new, free mobile app for Apple and Android devices, offering original series, theatrical films, boxing and more.

The Bounce TV app will include the original series Saints & Sinners, One Love, In The Cut, Off The Chain, Mann & Wife, My Crazy Roommate and Family Time. Along with theatrical films and fights from the network’s Premier Boxing Champions – The Next Round, the app will also include episodes of game shows, including The Newlywed Game and Catch 21.

“With millions watching each week, the premiere of Saints and Sinners has driven demand for Bounce TV’s original programming to an all-time high,” Jonathan Katz, COO of Bounce TV, said in a statement. “Despite this record-breaking ratings growth, there are still services like DirecTV and Dish that are behind the times and undervalue African-American consumers by not offering Bounce."

“The Bounce TV app complements our existing viewership by expanding the network’s available audience base and giving everyone access to our programming.”

Bounce TV is currently available in more than 93.5 million homes, including 93% of all African-American TV homes.