Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Premiere on E!
By Anne Becker
E! is planning a sister series for its franchise The E! True Hollywood Story. From the same producers, Boulevard of Broken Dreams will profile would-be successful stars whose careers were derailed for one reason or another. The half-hour series will run Mondays at 10:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 22.
Having run 425 episodes of hour-long True Hollywood Story, which is still in new episodes, E! is getting in Boulevard a way to profile different sorts of Hollywood types. Among the series' subjects are Sean Penn's younger brother Chris, who died at 40 after fighting drug and alcohol addiction; former TV news anchor Christine Chubbuck, who shot herself in the head on live TV; and former Judging Amy actress Tara Correa-McMullen, who was shot and killed in a drive-by, gang-related shooting.
Each episode of Boulevard will contain two stories.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.