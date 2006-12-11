Boulevard of Broken Dreams to Premiere on E!

E! is planning a sister series for its franchise The E! True Hollywood Story. From the same producers, Boulevard of Broken Dreams will profile would-be successful stars whose careers were derailed for one reason or another. The half-hour series will run Mondays at 10:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 22.

Having run 425 episodes of hour-long True Hollywood Story, which is still in new episodes, E! is getting in Boulevard a way to profile different sorts of Hollywood types. Among the series' subjects are Sean Penn's younger brother Chris, who died at 40 after fighting drug and alcohol addiction; former TV news anchor Christine Chubbuck, who shot herself in the head on live TV; and former Judging Amy actress Tara Correa-McMullen, who was shot and killed in a drive-by, gang-related shooting.

Each episode of Boulevard will contain two stories.