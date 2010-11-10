Boudreau Joins ABC News
Abbie Boudreau has joined ABC News as a correspondent in its Los Angeles bureau.
She had been
an investigative reporter at CNN. While she will be a general
assignment reporter, ABC is looking to tap into those investigative
chops as well. "Abbie's investigative experience and record
of strong reporting will be an important addition to our distinguished
ABC News team in Los Angeles," ABC News President David Westin said in
an e-mail to staffers.
ABC World
News has been ramping up its investigative profile, promoting the
newscast with the tag line: "More investigations. More answers. Standing
by you."
Boudreau's first day will be Monday, Nov. 15. She will report for all the division's newscasts and platforms.
It will be
an ABC homecoming of sorts for Boudreau, whose resume includes
investigative reporting for Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.
