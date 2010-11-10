Boudreau Joins ABC News

Abbie Boudreau has joined ABC News as a correspondent in its Los Angeles bureau.

She had been

an investigative reporter at CNN. While she will be a general

assignment reporter, ABC is looking to tap into those investigative

chops as well. "Abbie's investigative experience and record

of strong reporting will be an important addition to our distinguished

ABC News team in Los Angeles," ABC News President David Westin said in

an e-mail to staffers.

ABC World

News has been ramping up its investigative profile, promoting the

newscast with the tag line: "More investigations. More answers. Standing

by you."

Boudreau's first day will be Monday, Nov. 15. She will report for all the division's newscasts and platforms.

It will be

an ABC homecoming of sorts for Boudreau, whose resume includes

investigative reporting for Phoenix ABC affiliate KNXV-TV.