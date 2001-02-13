Bottoms to play Bush in sitcom
Timothy Bottoms plays President George W. Bush in a new Comedy Central series dubbed That's My Bush.
Bottoms, a noted dramatic actor, bears a strong resemblance to Bush. The series will reportedly play more on visual humor than political satire. The eight-episode series will premiere on April 4 in a 10:30 p.m. time slot, preceding Jon Stewart's popular new satire, The Daily Show.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.