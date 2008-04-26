Boston Sports Dean Don Gillis Dies at 85

Don Gillis, known as Boston's first sports anchor, has died. The Canada-born retired newsman was 85 and had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

A veteran of radio, Gillis began a nightly sports segment on WHDH in 1962, and he is said to be the first anchor in Boston to do a sportscast. Gillis then shifted to WCVB, where he was the sports director from 1972-1983. He was also the play-by-play guy for the Boston Red Sox, Boston Celtics, New England Patriots and Boston Bruins at various points in his career.