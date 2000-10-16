Boston media figure injured in fall

Marty Sender, a longtime Boston TV reporter still active in the media as a consultant, was injured last week after a fall from a golf cart.

Local news reported that Sender had a head injury but no apparent brain damage and was recovering in an area hospital.

Sender was a TV magazine host in the 1970s and a producer and reporter for CBS News before joining WHDH-TV, where he was a reporter for six years.

