Boston loses appeal on AT&T rate oversight

The Federal Communications Commission Wednesday reaffirmed an earlier ruling

barring the city of Boston from regulating basic-cable rates of the local

AT&T Broadband franchise.

The ruling upholds a July 2001 finding that overbuilder RCN Corp. is

providing effective competition in the market.

Boston officials argued that RCN's system was 'immature' and not providing

sufficient competition to warrant eliminating regulation of AT&T Broadband's basic

rates.

But the FCC upheld its standard, originally used to gauge

telephone competition, which declares competition effective if the newcomer

offers comparable service to the franchise area and if local residents are aware

of the service and can switch to the new provider with minimal expense.