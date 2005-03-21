Borger Rejoins CBS News

Veteran Washington reporter and columnist Gloria Borger will rejoin CBS News as its national political correspondent, reporting for all broadcasts, effective April 4.

Borger initially joined CBS News in 1997 as a regular panelist on Face the Nation, CBS News' Sunday morning public affairs broadcast anchored by Bob Schieffer. Borger also contributed to other broadcasts.

Borger leaves CNBC, where she co-anchored Capital Report with Alan Murray from 2003 to 2005. She also served as an NBC News special correspondent.

"We're very happy to welcome Gloria back to CBS News," said CBS News President Andrew Heyward. "Her superb skills and extensive sources will further strengthen our original reporting out of Washington and help viewers make practical sense out of what their government is doing."

"I'm delighted Gloria is coming back to CBS News," said Schieffer, who also serves as interim anchor of the CBS Evening News. "She'll really beef up our Washington coverage, especially on Capitol Hill, which is something we're determined to do."

Borger will continue as a contributing editor for U.S. News & World Report, where she writes the magazine's "On Politics" column on a bi-weekly basis. She joined the magazine in 1986 as a political reporter after working as Newsweek's chief congressional correspondent.