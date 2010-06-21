Boosting Your Earning Power During Tough Economic Times

Since you are reading this

article, you have probably already done one of the most important things you

can to boost your earning power: You

have joined a growing, dynamic industry that is constantly recreating itself as

the market changes, always looking forward and investing in the future, and in

the process, creating opportunities for you that no stagnant or shrinking

industry can match. However, even within

media and telecommunications, the best opportunities go to those who are best

prepared to snag them. Here are some

ways to be on the winning end of the scale.

Think revenue. In any organization, a person who contributes

to growth in revenue, especially new streams of revenue, will be paid more than

those who don't-no matter how good their job performance may be. It is an over-simplification to think that

managers pay more for performance (a term that is much too broad and

ill-defined anyway). For most companies,

what counts is productivity, whether it's producing more revenue or higher

profit relative to investment or expense.

If you are increasing the bottom line, you are growing the business, and

companies value growth above all else.

If you can't boost revenue,

grow cash flow. Not

every job or profession lends itself to revenue generation. If you can't make that contribution directly,

you will still increase your value to the organization if you find ways to cut

expenses while improving outcomes. The

key to making that happen when others before you have not is simply to think

differently. It is very rare in business

that following the same old routines results in significant improvements in

efficiency or effectiveness. While

first-class execution can separate the great from the good, it does not create

revolutions. Look at other industries,

or other professions within this one to find methods, resources or perspectives

that can lend themselves to your situation.

Find new ways to solve old problems - then follow through flawlessly. The cash will roll in. The quest for new ideas also makes social

gatherings more interesting; wherever you go, pick the brains of those who work

in organizations different from your own--and take good notes.

Go. At some point in your career, you will have

an opportunity to relocate or take a temporary assignment. It will be unglamorous, inconvenient and may

even cost you some money in the short term.

In the long term, however, you will be the person who is different, who

has the unique experience, who answered duty's call when the company needed

you. International experience, field

experience, secondment to a vendor are all opportunities to learn. No new degree or classroom training can give

you the career-propelling insight that a unique assignment can. During tough times like these, there are

always business units that need fixing.

Be the first to volunteer and know that you're building good career

karma.

Habla EspaÃ±ol. Every business, but

especially media and its aligned industries, needs to prepare for a more

diverse market. America is

looking more diverse every day. If you

want to see a bigger paycheck, learn how to speak at least one other language,

but don't stop there. Learn to appreciate and think within the cultural

framework of that ethnic community.

Spanish is an obvious choice, but many Asian, South American and

European communities are growing, too.

Convergence and wideband will mean more ethnic content, more ethnic

marketing and more opportunities for those who can help.

Fall in love. Is love only borne in the

heart or can you make yourself fall in love? Only you can decide that and then

plan accordingly. However, people who

are in love with their company or their industry will always make more money

than those who are just in it for the cash.

If you are sincerely emotionally invested in your work, that fact will

come through in the quality of your contribution to the organization. Engaged

people simply perform better. If you are

not emotionally engaged in your work, you still may be able to increase your

earning power, but it is going to be much more difficult - even painful - to

do. The concept of loving your work is

coupled with the decision to choose a business that genuinely appeals to

you. If you are not in love with

media/telecom, but feel you can't possibly start over elsewhere, look for

another type of work within this industry that you would enjoy more. That may

entail taking a short step back on compensation at first, but ultimately the

combination of engagement and diversified experience will pay off personally,

professionally and financially.

Invest in you. Your career is probably the most valuable

asset you have-so maintain and nourish it as you do your home, your car or any

other important asset. In particular, don't sit around waiting for your

employer to provide skills training or send you to a seminar. Instead, take the

advice of my colleague Mike Butler, senior vice president of compensation and

benefits at Cablevision, "Do everything you can, formally and informally, to

gain new skills and enhance current ones.

Earn a formal degree or professional certification. Opt for internal

training or developmental assignments both within and across departments or

functions. Volunteer to work on a

project or fill in during staffing shortages or peak work periods. Bottom line: if you see an opportunity to

learn - grab it! Aside from the specific knowledge you gain skills you

acquire or hone, demonstrating curiosity, initiative and eagerness to improve

will land you a prime spot on management's radar screen."

All in all, there are plenty

of ways you can elevate your earning potential, and there is no time like the

present!