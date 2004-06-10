Boosler Fronts Balderdash
Comedian Elayne Boosler has signed on to front Pax TV's new game show, Balderdash, loosely based on the Mattel Inc. board game of the same name.
Boosler will preside over a panel of celebrity comics who bluff answers to a variety of questions.
The half-hour series show, which launches later this summer, is produced by The Hatchery and co-executive produced by Stephen Radosh (Hollywood Squares). The Hatchery's principals include former Mattel President Bruce Stein and ex-Hallmark Channel and Fox Kids Network President Margaret Loesch.
