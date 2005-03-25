Boomerang Throws Fool-a-Thon

Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Elmer Fudd and other animated stars will take over Boomerang for a classic-toon marathon April 1. The event will mark the fifth anniversary of the network, the sister channel of Cartoon Network.

Boomerang, which features fare from the Hanna Barbera and Warner Bros. libraries, is dubbing the 24-hour stunt (which commences April 1 at 6 a.m.) a "Fool-a-Thon," in honor of April Fools' Day.

On March 28, Boomerang will launch The Zoo, an hour-long programming strip of cartoons featuring animals. The block will air Mondays through Fridays from 10-11 a.m. Featured cartoons include Magilla Gorilla, Yogi Bear, Snagglepuss, Grape Ape and Huckleberry Hound.

Boomerang, a Turner network, reaches 15.8 million homes.

