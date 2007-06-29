Boomerang to Run Flintstones Marathon

The Boomerang channel is looking to write a new page right into history.

The Cartoon Network's retro channel filled with the animation the Boomer generation grew up with will air all 166 episodes of The Flintstones in chronological order and without commercials. It is the first time the network has run a marathon of all episodes in a series.

The holiday stunt will begin on July 4 at 6 a.m and will run until July 7 at 5 p.m. A bit of trivia: The pilot episode was called The Flagstones.

There will also be a best of the Flintstones VOD offering.

The Flintstones was the first animated prime time sitcom when it debuted in 1960 on ABC and was essentially an homage to the Honeymooners team of Jackie Gleason and Art Carney.