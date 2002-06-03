Boomerang returns with classics

Turner Broadcasting System Inc.'s classic cartoon network, Boomerang, is adding nine new -- or,

rather, old -- series to its schedule.

Beginning July 1, Boomerang will air Rocky & Bullwinkle, Tennessee Tuxedo and His Tales, Underdog, Mr. T, The Dudley Do-Right Show, Dragon's

Lair, Chuck Norris' Karate Commandos, The Complete Mental Misadventures of Ed

Grimley and Young Robin Hood.

Boomerang is available in about 5.2 million homes.