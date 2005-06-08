Boomerang Programs Panther

Turner classic cartoon net Boomerang is going ahead with its June 27 launch of a new half-hour Pink Panther series.

The launch had been timed to capitalize on the release of a Pink Panther theatrical remake starring Steve Martin, but that film has been delayed until February 2006.

The new series, which will air seven nights a week at 7:30-8, is drawn from over 90 theatrical shorts and 80-plus TV cartoons.

