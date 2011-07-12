Bookie Bets on Oprah to Host February Oscars

Irish bookmaking site paddypower.com has Oprah as the 6-1 favorite

to host the next installment of the Oscars in February.

"Academy bosses are apparently keen to secure Oprah

as next year's host in an attempt to boost telly ratings which fell by 10% on

the previous year, after being hosted by actress Anne Hathaway and actor James

Franco," said the site in touting the current odds on a host of possible

hosts.

Steve Martin is currently the second most likely host at

8-1, followed by Bradley Cooper at 9-1, Billy Crystal (also 9-1), and Jon

Stewart at 10-1.

Among the long shots are Justin Bieber at 80 to 1 and

Kate Middleton at 100 to 1. But the longest of the long shots listed in the

sites e-mail odds is Charlie Sheen at 250 to 1.