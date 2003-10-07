Bono’s F-Word Too Fleeting for FCC Action

NBC affiliates won’t get in trouble with the Federal Communications Commission for rock star Bono’s unrestrained use of the F-word during the Jan. 19 Golden Globe Awards

, which aired on the network.

The FCC ruled that the U2 singer’s blurt out that an award to the group was "f___ing brilliant" and "f___ing great" was merely an exclamation.

Numerous indecency complaints were lodged against the broadcast, most lodged from a Parents Television Council web site.

Bono’s outburst may have been "crude and offensive," the FCC said, but it did not depict sexual or excretory organs, as indecency rules require. Also, because Bono’s comments were "fleeting and isolated," they did not warrant commission action.