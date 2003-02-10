Bonnot for NATPE president
Madelyn Bonnot, formerly a vice president at Emmis Communications Corp., has added her name to
the list of TV executives angling to be the next president of the National
Association of Television Programming Executives.
Bonnot, onetime member of the NATPE board of governors, was also on the Fox
board of governors and is a past president of American Women in Radio and
Television.
At Emmis, Bonnot was VP of operations and, prior to that, VP and general manager of Fox's WVUE-TV New Orleans.
Another name that has surfaced is former Columbia TriStar Domestic TV
president Barry Thurston, although he denied that he wants the job.
At the NATPE convention in New Orleans last month, 10-year veteran Bruce Johansen said he
will step down as soon as a replacement can be found.
Sources said they expect someone in place by early summer or, as they say in
Washington, "very, very late spring."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.