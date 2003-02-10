Bonnot for NATPE president

Madelyn Bonnot, formerly a vice president at Emmis Communications Corp., has added her name to

the list of TV executives angling to be the next president of the National

Association of Television Programming Executives.

Bonnot, onetime member of the NATPE board of governors, was also on the Fox

board of governors and is a past president of American Women in Radio and

Television.

At Emmis, Bonnot was VP of operations and, prior to that, VP and general manager of Fox's WVUE-TV New Orleans.

Another name that has surfaced is former Columbia TriStar Domestic TV

president Barry Thurston, although he denied that he wants the job.

At the NATPE convention in New Orleans last month, 10-year veteran Bruce Johansen said he

will step down as soon as a replacement can be found.

Sources said they expect someone in place by early summer or, as they say in

Washington, "very, very late spring."