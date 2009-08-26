Bonnot Griffin Named to NAB TV Board

NAB Television Board Chairman Paul Karpowicz has appointed National Communications V.P. of Operations Madelyn Bonnot Griffin to the NAB Television Board of Directors. Bonnot Griffin oversees three stations in Lake Charles, La. and Beaumont, Tx.: KVHP, KUIL and a CW affiliate.

Prior to working at National, Bonnot Griffin was general manager of Cox Cable/Cable Rep in New Orleans. She later served as senior vice president of operations for Qwest Broadcasting and Quincy Jones Broadcasting Company before becoming vice president of television operations for Emmis Communications.