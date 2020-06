Bonnie Hammer

Executive vice president & general manager, Sci-Fi Channel; b. New York; B.A., communications, Boston University, 1972; M.A., media and new technology, Boston University, 1974; associate producer, Infinity Factory, 1974; director of development, Dave Bell Associates, Los Angeles, 1974-76; producer, WGBH-TV Boston, 1976-81; executive producer, WSVB-TV Boston, 1981-84; executive producer, programming executive, Lifetime Television for Women, New York, 1984-89; USA Network, programming executive, senior vice president of programming, 1989-99; current position since November 1999. m. Dale Heussner; children: Jesse and Kimae.