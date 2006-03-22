Bondy Exiting CNN

Kim Bondy is out as executive producer of CNN’s American Morning after about a year on the job. Bondy, who joined the show March 1, 2005, will leave the show for some “much needed time away” to deal with her “post-Katrina life,” according to an internal memo circulated Wednesday morning. Her last day at the show is April 7, and she will be leaving permanently.

Bondy moved to New York to join American Morning after serving as CNN’s VP of franchise development in Atlanta. Prior to that, she had held stints as news director on NBC’s Today show and executive producer of the network’s Weekend Today, when American Morning co-host Soledad O’Brien anchored the weekend show.

No word on who will replace Bondy in the executive producer role. CNN is expected to release a statement later Wednesday.

Bondy, whose New Orleans house was severely damanged during Katrina, will focus on writing her “great American novel,” she said in the memo.

“Katrina reminded me of something I’ve always believed," she said. "You can always make more money, but you can’t make more time.”