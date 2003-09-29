Bolkcom Named Publisher of B&C, Multichannel News

Chuck Bolkcom last week was named group publisher of the Reed Television Group, overseeing the business operations of BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News.

The 41-year-old Bolkcom had been running his own rep firm, B2B Media, whose clients included BROADCASTING & CABLE and Broadcast Engineering. Prior to launching B2B, he had been a sales executive for BROADCASTING CABLE.

Bolkcom will be based in New York and report to Reed Business Information Executive Vice President and Variety Publisher Charlie Koones.

Bolkcom is "an intensely creative executive who understands the needs of our readers and advertisers," Koones said.

"We're in an outstanding position with both BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News, the clearly dominant brands in their markets," he added. "Chuck will allow us to accelerate our growth by successfully delivering even greater value to our media partners.

"Chuck joins an extraordinary management team in the Variety

and Television Groups," Koones said. "These businesses are about leadership, and Chuck delivers that in spades."

Bolkcom's experience also include stints selling time for TV stations, including KXTV(TV) Sacramento, Calif.; KOLO-TV Reno, Nev.; and KSBW(TV) Salinas, Calif.

"I'm passionate about the business of television and the opportunity to lead BROADCASTING & CABLE and Multichannel News is an extraordinary one," said Bolkcom. "By leveraging the industry's very best editorial resources and circulation, we're simply going to be able to better solve the needs of our clients in a changing marketplace."

Bolkcom is a second-generation media executive. His father, Lloyd, was a program producer for a number of stations, including WQAD-TV Moline, Ill., and WCCO-TV Minneapolis.

Bolkcom succeeds Larry Oliver, who earlier this week rejoined RBI as vice president and group publisher of the Retail Group.