Bohrman Named SVP, Chief Innovation Officer At CNN

David Bohrman, Washington bureau chief and head of special

events for CNN, has been named senior VP and chief innovation officer. He will

report directly to CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton.

In that role, starting May 1, he will help create formats

and "editorial approaches" across CNN's multiple platforms. As EP

of CNN's election coverage, Bohrman has already been innovating through

things like the YouTube debate and "magic wall."

"We are giving his passion for what is new and next in emerging

technology a bigger canvas," said Walton in a memo to staff Monday morning. "He

will continue to contribute to the creation of formats and editorial

approaches, but now across CNN's multiple platforms."

CNN has not named a replacement, but said it wants to do so as

soon as possible. CNN/U.S. President Ken Jautz and new EVP/managing editor Mark

Whitaker will lead the search for a new D.C. bureau chief.