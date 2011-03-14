Bohrman Named SVP, Chief Innovation Officer At CNN
David Bohrman, Washington bureau chief and head of special
events for CNN, has been named senior VP and chief innovation officer. He will
report directly to CNN Worldwide President Jim Walton.
In that role, starting May 1, he will help create formats
and "editorial approaches" across CNN's multiple platforms. As EP
of CNN's election coverage, Bohrman has already been innovating through
things like the YouTube debate and "magic wall."
"We are giving his passion for what is new and next in emerging
technology a bigger canvas," said Walton in a memo to staff Monday morning. "He
will continue to contribute to the creation of formats and editorial
approaches, but now across CNN's multiple platforms."
CNN has not named a replacement, but said it wants to do so as
soon as possible. CNN/U.S. President Ken Jautz and new EVP/managing editor Mark
Whitaker will lead the search for a new D.C. bureau chief.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.