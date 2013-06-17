Bohigian Joins Charter

Charter Communications has appointed Catherine Bohigian to the post of executive vice president, government affairs, succeeding Robert Quicksilver, who is leaving the company, the MSO said Monday.

Bohigian, who will start the new post on July 8 and be based in Washington, D.C., is one of several former Cablevision Systems executives to be reunited with Tom Rutledge, who was named president and CEO of Charter in December 2011. She previously served as senior VP of federal affairs for Cablevision, and served in various capacities at the Federal Communications Commission, including senior advisor to former FCC chairman Kevin Martin.

Bohigian, who will oversee all facets of Charter's government relations, is a graduate of Duke University and Harvard Law School.

"Catherine brings a great wealth of knowledge of the regulatory and legislative issues facing our business and combines that with an insider's perspective of Washington, D.C. in general and the FCC in particular. I look forward to her counsel and know that she will be incredibly successful here at Charter," Rutledge said in a statement.