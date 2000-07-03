Boggs to leave Time Warner

Timothy Boggs, Time Warner's senior vice president of global public policy, will leave the company at the end of the year. He broke the news to his bosses on June 23, the day AOL and Time Warner stockholders approved the two companies' merger.

"I know that AOL Time Warner is going to be a phenomenal success, and the combined public policy team will be superb," Boggs wrote in a letter to his colleagues at Time Warner. "Given that confidence, I find this an ideal time for personal change."

AOL Chairman Steve Case said last month that AOL Executive Vice President George Vradenberg would run AOL Time Warner's combined policy shop, which Boggs had headed for Time Warner. Sources say Boggs was not interested remaining at the company in the No. 2 slot.

Boggs has been at Time Warner for 18 years and was a counsel with the House Judiciary Committee for eight years before that.