Boffo First Impression

KDKA-TV Pittsburgh's new weekend anchor was in the running for the job even before either she or her new news director got to the station. Joe Coscia, who joined the CBS-owned station late last year from WRGB-TV Albany, N.Y., says he has known Gabrielle DeRose for nearly 14 years and had always hoped to work with her again. Coscia said he first worked with DeRose when she was a college student interning at NBC in New York City and he was running affiliate relations. "I was very impressed with her, and I knew she would be an excellent broadcast journalist. Now, years later, I had an opportunity that seemed right for her. I've been tracking her career, and I'm proud of the work she's done." Before joining KDKA , DeRose had been anchoring at WTAJ-TV, the CBS affiliate in Altoona.