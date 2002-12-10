Bodenheimer: ESPN on the rise

One sign that the ad market is improving, ESPN president George Bodenheimer

said Tuesday, is that his network's scatter-market advertising is up 5 percent

to 8 percent over last spring's upfront pricing.

Advertising rates for 2003, he added, are up double-digits over fiscal-year

2002.

Accounting for ESPN's ad-sales successes, Bodenheimer said, "We can sell everything

from a Saturday-morning outdoor-sports unit to the Super Bowl and everything in between."

Since merging their sales outfits three years ago, ESPN and its Walt Disney

Co. corporate cousin, ABC Sports, sell their ad time together.

Bodenheimer appeared Tuesday at the UBS Warburg LLC media conference in New

York.

Bodenheimer also touted ESPN's wide range of media

brands, including its popular -- and profitable -- magazine and Web site (http://espn.go.com/main.html

), along with broadband and

digital services.

ESPN's high-definition channel, ESPN HD, is slated

for a spring-2003 launch.

The channel will feature most of ESPN's major sports properties, which

include marquee pro sports football, basketball, hockey and baseball, along with

college football and basketball.

ESPN, he said, remains bullish on its original

programming ventures.

Its

second original movie, The Junction Boys,

debuts Saturday night.

Responding to some critics who have asked "if ESPN is straying from its

roots" with entertainment, Bodenheimer responded that original shows account for

only 5 percent of ESPN's schedule. "It's a good strategy. We can create and own

more of our own programming," he added.