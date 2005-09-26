Bochco Signs Deal With Touchstone TV

NYPD Blue Executive Producer Producer Steven Bochco is putting on Mouse ears, leaving Paramount Network Television, where he began a five-year production deal in January 2000, after leaving 20th Century Fox Television before that, to set up shop at Disney’s Touchstone Television.

Bochco, whose impressive resume includes Hill Street Blues and L.A. Law, says he is looking for a "long-term association" with Touchstone, where he will develop and executive produce a number of projects.

The Emmy-winning producer is still a hot commodity based on the number of shows he has already set up under his multi-year Touchstone production deal. They reportedly include a cop mystery show at The WB and a baseball-themed sitcom at Fox, plus two other series earmarked for Fox and ABC.

"Steven Bochco’s talents in creating groundbreaking, innovative, appointment television are unparalleled," said Touchstone President and ABC Entertainment Television Group Executive VP Mark Pedowitz. "We look forward to him continuing his amazing track record of critically-acclaimed hit series with our team at Touchstone Television."

Said Bochco: "Mark has been a constant friend and advocate for many years, and this agreement feels in many ways like an extension of that relationship."

With more than 30 years in the TV industry, Bochco has collected 10 Emmy Awards -– six for Blues and three for Law. He also co-created and executive produced Hooperman, Doogie Howser, M.D., Cop Rock, Murder One, Total Security, Brooklyn South, City of Angels and Philly, and served as executive producer on Civil Wars and The Byrds of Paradise.

Bochco’s latest series and first cable venture, the military drama, Over There, now airs on FX.