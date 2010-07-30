Boccucci, Larsen Round Out ACA's Board Of Directors

American Cable Association has added two more members to its board of directors.

ACA president and CEO Matt Polka said that Felix Boccucci, vice president of regulatory affairs for Knology, and Thomas Larsen, group vice president of legal and public affairs for Mediacom, were appointed to open seats on the ACA Board with terms ending in 2011. Boccucci and Larsen were ratified for approval at the panel's third-quarter meeting this week at The Independent Show in Baltimore.

Larsen was elected to fill the ACA board seat previously occupied by Calvin Craib, Mediacom' senior vice president of corporate finance and business development Calvin Craib, "who will be greatly missed by our ACA board," said Polka. Knology joined ACA as a member earlier this year.

