Bob Uecker to Be Inducted into NAB Hall of Fame
Veteran baseball announcer Bob Uecker will be inducted
into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame April 17 at its
National Convention in Las Vegas, but his bust will be in the very last row
(just kidding, Bob).
"Mr. Baseball" is in his 42nd year of doing
play-by-play for the Brewers, and has done color commentary on NBC and ABC.
Uecker is a former catcher with the Braves, Phillies and
Cardinals who was a member of the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals World Series Championship
team, but whose enduring baseball success came behind the mike rather than the
plate.
Uecker was awarded the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick
award in 2003, which goes annually to a broadcaster for "major
contributions to baseball."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.