Bob Uecker to Be Inducted into NAB Hall of Fame

Veteran baseball announcer Bob Uecker will be inducted

into the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame April 17 at its

National Convention in Las Vegas, but his bust will be in the very last row

(just kidding, Bob).

"Mr. Baseball" is in his 42nd year of doing

play-by-play for the Brewers, and has done color commentary on NBC and ABC.

Uecker is a former catcher with the Braves, Phillies and

Cardinals who was a member of the 1964 St. Louis Cardinals World Series Championship

team, but whose enduring baseball success came behind the mike rather than the

plate.

Uecker was awarded the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick

award in 2003, which goes annually to a broadcaster for "major

contributions to baseball."