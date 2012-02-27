Bob Sullivan
Scripps has made clear its ambitions
to slice syndication costs, and Bob
Sullivan is charged with filling the
gap with fresh, compelling and homegrown
programming.
Sullivan is traipsing across the
country to meet with producers and
has some nine show concepts in the works, with an eye on rolling out
a handful of them in markets where the Scripps stations are signing
off this fall on access monsters Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.
Formerly news director at KNXV Phoenix, Sullivan is also tasked
with keeping the Scripps stations’ crack local news out" ts, including
teams at WXYZ Detroit and WPTV West Palm Beach, breaking
impactful stories in their markets.
With Scripps adding the McGraw-Hill stations to the group (four
good-sized ABC outlets, five low-power Aztecas), Sullivan will make
a major mark on local TV in 2012.
