Scripps has made clear its ambitions

to slice syndication costs, and Bob

Sullivan is charged with filling the

gap with fresh, compelling and homegrown

programming.

Sullivan is traipsing across the

country to meet with producers and

has some nine show concepts in the works, with an eye on rolling out

a handful of them in markets where the Scripps stations are signing

off this fall on access monsters Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!.

Formerly news director at KNXV Phoenix, Sullivan is also tasked

with keeping the Scripps stations’ crack local news out" ts, including

teams at WXYZ Detroit and WPTV West Palm Beach, breaking

impactful stories in their markets.

With Scripps adding the McGraw-Hill stations to the group (four

good-sized ABC outlets, five low-power Aztecas), Sullivan will make

a major mark on local TV in 2012.