Bob Kerrey Elected APTS Trustee

The Association for Public Television Stations, which pushed for the interests of local noncom stations in Washington, has elected former Nebraska Governor and Senator Bob Kerrey to its board of trustees.

Kerrey is currently chair of M&F Worldwide Education Holdings and is the former president of New York City's New School university. He was also a member of the 9/11 Commission. Kerrey is also a Vietnam vet and Congressional Medal of Honor winner.

"I believe public television has an especially important role to play in the education of our children, and also in public safety, job training and other essential public services," said Kerrey after his election."