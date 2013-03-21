Bob Costas Tapped for WFUV's Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award

NBC Sports and MLB Network announcer Bob Costas will receive

the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in sports broadcasting from WFUV

radio on May 9 at the station's annual spring gala at Edison Ballroom in New

York City.





Costas, winner of 24 Emmy awards, is the sixth recipient of

the award. Scully, dean of baseball broadcasters and voice of the Brooklyn and

Los Angeles Dodgers since 1950, is a Fordham University alum and former staffer

at WFUV, Fordham's National Public Radio outlet in New York.





Also being honored by WFUV at the gala is ABC

News contributor (and former reporter and anchor) Sam Donaldson, who is

receiving the Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast

Journalism.