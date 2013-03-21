Bob Costas Tapped for WFUV's Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award
By Brian Moran
NBC Sports and MLB Network announcer Bob Costas will receive
the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in sports broadcasting from WFUV
radio on May 9 at the station's annual spring gala at Edison Ballroom in New
York City.
Costas, winner of 24 Emmy awards, is the sixth recipient of
the award. Scully, dean of baseball broadcasters and voice of the Brooklyn and
Los Angeles Dodgers since 1950, is a Fordham University alum and former staffer
at WFUV, Fordham's National Public Radio outlet in New York.
Also being honored by WFUV at the gala is ABC
News contributor (and former reporter and anchor) Sam Donaldson, who is
receiving the Charles Osgood Lifetime Achievement Award in Broadcast
Journalism.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.