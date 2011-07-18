Bob Cohen Dies at 58

Bob Cohen, 58, former president of Scarborough Research, died of cancer in his home on July 16, according to the company.

Cohen was president of the local market research firm from 1993 to 2009, when he took a medical leave, and was former president of the Market Research Consortium and chair of the council of American Survey Reasearch Organizations.

Scarborough is a joint partnership between Nielsen and Arbitron that measures lifestyle and shopping patterns, media behavior and demos. "Bob was a dynamic leader, respected CEO, passionate academic and a cherished friend," said Gregg Lindner EVP service innovation and chief research officer, at Arbitron, in a statement. "He will be missed by all of us who had the honor of working with him and of knowing him personally."

Cohen's resume also included positions at Yankelovich Partners and the L.A. Times.

Scarborough will establish an internship memorial fund in Cohen's name.

Cohen is survived by his wife, Melanie; a daughter, Maris, and his mother, May.